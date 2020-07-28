Even without Better Call Saul standout Rhea Seehorn, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is still one of the more impressive collections of talent at the 2020 Emmys.

The nominees are: Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Laura Linney for Ozark, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Zendaya for Euphoria, and the reigning champion, huge freaking star Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, who is the youngest woman ever to win the Lead Actress in a Drama category. But her record may not last for long. Zendaya, who’s currently 23 years old, will be 24 by the time the Emmys air on September 20, making her two years younger than when Comer won.

“Swag It Out,” indeed.

This is Zendaya’s first Emmy nomination, although she’s also been up for a People Choice Award, Satellite Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, and Black Reel Award for her performance as Rue in HBO’s makeup-heavy Euphoria. “I had all of these ideas in my head about what the next move should be, and there was nothing that I felt like I was connecting with. I was starting to stress and bug out because I just didn’t have anything, and nothing was connecting with me. I didn’t want to just say yes to a shitty project because I didn’t have anything else. So, I was just waiting, and other things fell through. Everything was just not going right. And then, Euphoria came along,” she told Collider. “When I read it, I immediately just loved it.” And now the Emmys love Zendaya.

All for love 💜 Congratulations to @zendaya of @euphoriahbo on her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/BV5YrY2GID — HBO (@HBO) July 28, 2020

