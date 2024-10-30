What Is Sydney Sweeney’s Halloween Costume?

Sydney Sweeney is in the Halloween mood.

The Euphoria actress visited Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights (like Sabrina Carpenter) and wore a Minions hat, and she recently shared a photo on Instagram where she’s making pumpkin cookies. Now that October 31 is almost here, Sweeney’s Halloween costume must be good then, right? Well, it probably will be, but she hasn’t revealed what it is yet. If she was considering Barbarella, ahead of her remake, Kylie Jenner beat her to it.

We’ll update if / when she makes her 2024 Halloween costume debut.

“My love for horror began at a very young age,” Sweeney told Letterboxd while promoting Immaculate earlier this year. “My dad is a huge horror fan, and that’s the genre of film that he would sit and watch with my little brother and me growing up. Halloween is his favorite holiday, and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios is our favorite thing to do together – I think I was 11 or 12 when I started going to Horror Nights, and I loved it. I go every year. So I’ve definitely grown up with a love of the genre and old horror films.”

Sweeney then listed her seven favorite horror films of all-time: The Silence of the Lambs, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Hereditary, The Shining, Us, Halloween, and Rosemary’s Baby. Watch them all with her blood-covered face!