If Sydney Sweeney is looking for a Halloween costume, and Party City is all of out of Minions outfits, she can always go as herself. The Euphoria actress sat down with Vogue for a video interview where she showed off the contents of her ludicrously capacious bag. There’s gum, a book, and a wallet full of unused gift cards (“We got BJ’s [Brewhouse] for Pizookies, ’cause I love Pizookies”). You know, the usual stuff — with the exception of one of those head-on-a-stick fans of her own blood-splattered face from Immaculate.

“An old picture of me. Sometimes I like to surprise my friends and just say, ‘What’s up’? Or I’m driving and someone’s like honking at me and I’ll turn,” she said while putting the fan in front of her blood-free face.

Sweeney got hers from the premiere of Neon’s acclaimed indie horror film, and “my team and I thought these were hilarious, so we took a bunch and we have a group chat where they’ll just like take pictures and send it to each other at random jump scare moments. So I have one in my car now.”

No wonder Sweeney builds cars: she keeps crashing hers after covering her face while driving.

You can watch the Vogue video here or above.

Immaculate is streaming now on Hulu.