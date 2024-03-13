Sydney Sweeney is quickly washing off the stink of Madame Web thanks to her new horror movie Immaculate. The “nunsploitation” film premiered at SXSW on Tuesday night, spurring a flurry of reactions to Sweeney’s performance. Immaculate apparently has a jaw-dropping ending, which nobody is spoiling. Apparently, it goes places, and Sweeney does a hell of a job selling it.

“Hoo boy. Just watched the #SXSW premiere of IMMACULATE and Sydney Sweeney is a final girl and scream queen for a new generation,” Jason Kauzlarich tweeted. “Bloody, intense, and beautifully shot. Nunsploitation lives!”

“It’s no surprise that Sydney Sweeney DELIVERS in Immaculate!!” Leia Mendoza wrote. “One of my favorite new scream queen performances. the jump scares, atmosphere just added even more tension and this project goes wild with a midnight crowd!!”

“Sydney Sweeney’s punchy nunsploitation pregnancy horror has THE BALLSIEST ENDING of any mainstream horror you’ll see this year,” Whitlock and Pope tweeted. “I can’t believe they went there.”

“Whatever the next level beyond Scream Queen is, Sydney Sweeney gets there in IMMACULATE” Dancin’ Dan on Film wrote. “The trailer’s promise of Rosemary’s Baby in a convent doesn’t even begin to cover it. A gauntlet of gore with some righteous fury behind it. Sweeney is a horror heroine for the ages.”

You can see more Immaculate reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Immaculate opens in theaters on March 22.