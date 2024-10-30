Based on Google searches, one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year is Sabrina Carpenter. In particular, the “Please Please Please” singer’s heart corset, likely with a cup of espresso. As for Carpenter herself, she hasn’t revealed what she’s dressing up as (she was previously “the love of ur life”), but maybe she got inspired during a trip to Universal Studios.

Carpenter recently attended Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Orlando resort, where she and Short N’ Sweet Tour opener Griff took a photo outside of the Major Sweets Candy Factory haunted house. So much spooky sweetness.

You can see the photo below.

Uproxx recently spoke to the creative team behind Halloween Horror Nights. When asked how the music gets picked for the haunted houses, assistant director Lora Sauls replied, “The show direction team does a beautiful job of telling the story through sound effects, the audioscape, the score that they play in the haunted houses… When we’re working with the franchises, we lean into the score that accompanies those films and franchises to make sure that we’re telling their stories. When it comes to original content, our show direction team thinks outside the box on how to tell that story with the score.”

The Weeknd has an HHN house. Sabrina Carpenter should be next. It could look like the bloody “Taste” video.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 runs on select nights through November 3. You can find out more information here. In other exciting news, Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025.