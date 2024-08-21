Sorry, The Butcher, but you’re only the second most popular “trap” this month.

Sydney Sweeney broke the internet, as they said (or at least they did 10 years ago), when she shared swimsuit-clad photos of herself chilling on a boat. “i think they call this a thirst trap,” the Immaculate and Barbarella star wrote. You were too distracted by, uh, other things to notice, but the pictures were meant to draw attention to her shoes: according to GQ, Sweeney is now the global spokesperson for footwear brand HeyDude.

Sweeney is wearing the same outfit in her intro video as “director of Dude,” which you can watch here, as she was in the thirst trap post.

“HeyDude values comfort, both in the footwear space and in all aspects of life, which is a message that we can all get behind,” the actress (and mom of Tank) said. “The brand never sacrifices style for comfort, which is why HeyDude’s iconic styles are my favorite shoe option whether I’m traveling or commuting to set. I’m thrilled to represent the brand in 2024 and beyond.”

If you want to see Sweeney’s HeyDude collection, you might have to wait: the website is currently loading very slowly, presumably from too much traffic. So, in a way, she did break the internet.