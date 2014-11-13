Will These New Full-Frontal Kim Kardashian Photos ‘Break The Internet’?

Back in 2010, Kim Kardashian wasn’t sure if she’d ever pose in the nude again. She said, “I’m too old for that … I wanted to get it all out of my system before I turned 30.” Well, she’s 34 now and, much to Naya Rivera’s dismay, a mother, and she’s still naked, so…good for her? Paper released even more photos from Kim’s “Break the Internet” shoot, which is the worst false advertising I’ve heard since those alleged “free samples” of cookie dough sent me to the hospital. The medical bills for my heart attack weren’t free. As far as I can tell, the Internet’s still working.

Sure, there are more Google search results for “kim kardashian nude” today than there was three days ago, but really, is there much of a difference between 17 million and 18 million?

See the full set at Paper Magazine (NSFW), or just get the gist of it here:

