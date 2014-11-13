Will These New Full-Frontal Kim Kardashian Photos ‘Break The Internet’?

Back in 2010, Kim Kardashian wasn’t sure if she’d ever pose in the nude again. She said, “I’m too old for that … I wanted to get it all out of my system before I turned 30.” Well, she’s 34 now and, much to Naya Rivera’s dismay, a mother, and she’s still naked, so…good for her? Paper released even more photos from Kim’s “Break the Internet” shoot, which is the worst false advertising I’ve heard since those alleged “free samples” of cookie dough sent me to the hospital. The medical bills for my heart attack weren’t free. As far as I can tell, the Internet’s still working.
Sure, there are more Google search results for “kim kardashian nude” today than there was three days ago, but really, is there much of a difference between 17 million and 18 million?
See the full set at Paper Magazine (NSFW), or just get the gist of it here:
If they don’t break the Kardashians, there is no justice in this world.
Shouldn’t the divorce have happened by now? When’s sweeps week?
All she needs to be completely back to her roots is to have Ray J’s dong in her mouth.
Its the circle of life.
The only way she’ll break the internet is if she plops that gigantic ass down on top of it.
“Is it the terrorists?”
Also: that is not full frontal. That’s the tranny hiding their dick pose.
::crosses ankles, puts arms out at sides and shimmies back and forth::
I’d fuck me.
Skin suit.
We all know that South Park had the definitive take on this.
[youtu.be]
+1
[s29.postimg.org]
I call it ‘When a Drunk Garbage Bag Pukes’
That’s beautiful.
Something about her eyes and her dimples (the ones on her face) make her look like she’s from Whoville.
That “dress” looks like the skin of evil from Star Trek: The Next Generation.
[en.memory-alpha.org]
Appropriate, since Kim is the “Skin of Evil” of humans
God…life sure is easy for this bitch. Get famous for fucking a mediocre R&B singer…letting him film you and piss on you. Have your own mother broker the deal for royalties on said sex tape. Denying you let him release it all while the checks have your name on them. Get a reality show that teaches young girls it’s OK to be a trifling hussy as long as you get fucking paid for it. Marry a gay rapper who spends more time in Paris fucking a fashion designer in the ass than with you and your kid. Get injections into your ass so your target demographic of black guys don’t lose interest and jerk off to Nicky Minaj. Lose even more appeal and have to pose naked for fucking free just so people are talking about your stank ass again…even though all everyone is saying is laughing at how retarded you look all photo-shopped covered in doughnut glaze. Someone needs to snipe her from a mile away…the world will not miss this waste of space.
Don’t talk about R. Kelly that way.
Did she really get peed on??
It’s been a while since I saw her tape, but I think I would remember something hilarious like that.
@cajunhawk
She is also a dead fuck, going by the porno.
You left out the fake real TV marriage.
soooo you mad?
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Welp, somebody put a picture of a naked woman on the Internet. It was bound to happen eventually. Looks like you broke the Internet, way to go.
These pictures gross me out. The mirror selfies were waaay better.
I wish we could get a side by side comparison of the mirror selfies and these pics.
Whatever. I totally would
Geezuz… Do you have any limits? How about Courtney Love? Sarah Silverman? Ellen Degeneres? Oprah?
Shit… I’d do Oprah, but only for the money.
Well, I think “Paper Magazine” has gotten that large amount of press they were hoping for this week. Good on them, I guess, as I hadn’t even heard of it until about 2 days ago.
True dat. Never heard of them.
All of u people who are complaining would sound completely if you found her in your bed. I for one would eat her crispy kreme looking ass alive
No, I wouldn’t. She looks like a fucking goat with a centaur’s ass, and by now she’s got to be crawling with every STD known to man and three more they’ll name after her.
Shit, the only way I’d fuck her would be if I could get my dick laminated beforehand.
What you see in these pictures and what you get in real life are two different things.
Photoshop is a helluva tool
@Otto Man
You would have to laminate your whole body beforehand and bring a hazmat cleanup crew and suffer through a 21-day quarantine afterwards. In other words, it’s not worth it even if that photoshopped body was epitome of beauty to you.
@Otto Man You are a braver man than I, sir.
Well this did break the internet for me only because I smashed my computer in anger…
Tried to fap. Couldn’t do it.
Like the 7th grade, it only got halfway hard.
Chick hard-ons are like unicorns.
/I believe in unicorns
She looks like a plastic fuck doll.
Nah, the doll’s smarter.
You better put a patent down on the Kardashian fuck doll, they’ll get it produced eventually.
The Kardashian Kum Dumpster!
• Comes with a built in video camera.
• Get tired of her after a few months? Sign the KKD divorce papers (pen not included).
• Every time you penetrate her, a local paparazzi is alerted!
@Otto Man – How do you know that?
Seriously, my take is that the look in a fuck doll’s eyes is way too judgmental, but maybe I’m just projecting.
The shot focusing on dat Azz is obviously touched up but when I saw the frontals I just assumed they were completely photoshopped. It just looks off. Her head looks like it hasn’t met the rest of that body before.
Full disclosure, I wish I wasn’t all about that shot from the back but God help me, I totally am.
And I just realized I have set myself up to be justifiably and ruthlessly mocked.
Consider yourself mocked. Dumbass.
this is not Kim Kardashian is a look alike!
Pretty sure sales at Target yield the same results. Not impressed.
Is there a picture of her next to the Encyclopedia Britannica’s entry on the word ‘Attention Whore”?
“BUY THIS ISSUE NOW”
HAHAHA. What?!
“Yeah, I’ve fapped to stolen pictures of Jennifer Lawrence’s boobs, but this? No, I would be completely disgusted with myself.”
-The Internet.
I’m proud to say that I have never fapped to KK.
/relentlessly faps to Lana from Archer
That’s ball gags are for.
Why is everyone calling Kim K a whore? she’s probably seen the same amount of peen as most of the women hating lol.
I think they mean that she is a whore in sense that she mortgaged her body, family, life and soul for fame. She is essentially famous for being famous, and kicked off that dubious career by getting fucked on camera and having her mom act as her pimp and publicist.
In other words, no one should confuse this as suggesting she is a prostitute. Prostitutes work for a living.
Is her ass really that enormous???
I came here just for the comments. I gotta get off of here, my sides are killing me from all the laughing…
Can’t we all just listen to Paul Anka:
[www.simpsonsworld.com]
You can’t really do a thing about being so proud of your body that you naked will break the internet when it’s been so over photoshopped it doesn’t even look like her face. Also, please just go away for god’s sake.
The ball gag will want it’s own ball gag.
Really? Break the internet?
Bruce Jenner…..his plastic face breaks the internet!
As for the rest of the K. Klan. They need to go away!! They are not as pretty as they think. I am appalled that we even care enough to text\chat about the disgusting family!!!
Can we send them to Canada along with Cry baby Bieber. Oh, can’t forget Kendra. She needs 5o take her whiney ass back to the cave! All of the above mention are so unstable! $$ or fame doesn’t make you a nice person by any means!!!!