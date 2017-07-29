Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor Says The Team Is Working On A Max Extension For Andrew Wiggins

07.29.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Andrew Wiggins wants a max deal from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it looks like the team is ready to oblige. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor told the Star Tribune that the team is working on a deal with Wiggins despite the rumors that Wiggins could be traded for Kyrie Irving.

Earlier in the week, Wiggins told reporters that he is worthy of a max contract, saying he’ll take “nothing less.” It appears he doesn’t have to worry about what the team feels he’s worth, as Taylor told the Star Tribune that the Timberwolves agree with this assessment.

TAGSANDREW WIGGINSkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

