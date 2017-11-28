Blake Griffin Could Miss Up To 8 Weeks With A Sprained MCL (UPDATED)

11.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Clippers have been beleaguered by injuries to start the season, particularly at the point guard position, but things managed to get even worse on Monday night when Blake Griffin went down late against the Lakers with a left knee injury.

Griffin, Austin Rivers, and Lonzo Ball all went after a loose ball, and as Griffin went to the ground, Rivers got bumped and fell on top of Griffin’s left leg, bending his knee the wrong way from the side. The injury didn’t look good, and after the game Doc Rivers didn’t have much in the way of an update beyond that.

