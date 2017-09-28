Carmelo Anthony Says ‘A Deal Was Done With Houston’ But It Fell Through At The Last Minute

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
09.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is now a member of the Thunder after a wild summer filled with trade rumors ended with a shocking twist that saw him land in Oklahoma City. Anthony joins Russell Westbrook and Paul George on a revamped OKC squad that figures to be a legitimate challenger in the West this season with one of the most formidable offensive trios in the league.

The reason Anthony’s trade to the Thunder was so stunning was his apparent insistence on making a deal happen with Houston. With his no-trade clause, Carmelo could pick his next team, and force the Knicks make a deal happen or keep him in New York. The Rockets, with James Harden and Anthony’s good buddy Chris Paul, were his team of choice for most of the summer.

Eventually, Anthony expanded his list of acceptable destinations to include Oklahoma City, and New York was able to get a deal done. However, as Anthony told SiriusXM NBA Radio, he was preparing with his camp to be back with the Knicks at media day on Friday, expecting a deal to not happen. As Melo tells it, earlier in the summer a “deal was done” with the Rockets, but fell through for mysterious reasons behind the scenes that Anthony still isn’t sure about.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYHouston RocketsNEW YORK KNICKS

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP