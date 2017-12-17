One GM Believes The Cavs Will Keep Brooklyn’s Pick As A Backup Plan In Case LeBron James Leaves

The doom cloud that looms heavy over this NBA season is what will happen with LeBron James in the summer of 2018. No one knows where he’s headed, perhaps including James himself. But the league and various teams have to prepare for any possibility given the uncertainty of it all.

If LeBron James wants to play for your team, you let him play for your basketball team. But for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they’re faced with a precarious situation that they’ve gone through before: How do you move on from LeBron James leaving your team? The last rebuild took some time, and was of course jumpstarted by James returning to the team once more.

But that’s unlikely to happen again, and the plan appears to be using the assets from the Kyrie Irving trade to start looking for what will essentially be James’ replacement in Cleveland. The primary asset, the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected pick in 2018, is a big part of that supposed rebuild if “LeBron stuff” goes south for the Cavs.

