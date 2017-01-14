YouTube

Stock X is giving Cleveland Cavaliers fans a chance to bid on a piece of history.

The NBA champions teamed up with the online marketplace and Nike to create a limited edition championship package that features some retro LeBrons in a box made from the QuickenLoans Arena floor. The slick package also has some fun goodies in it like a map showing where your shoe box top was on the hardwood LeBron James the Cavs played on to end Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought.