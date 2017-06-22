Getty Image

There has been a lot of smoke coming out of Cleveland over the last week regarding the Cavaliers’ efforts to land a superstar in a trade, but apparently there is no fire. The Cavs were reportedly interested in landing Jimmy Butler from the Bulls or Paul George from the Pacers, both of whom have returned to the trade market after not moving at this past trade deadline.

The problem for Cleveland was their lack of future assets, having traded away this year’s first round pick and their 2019 first rounder, and the lack of roster depth with which to choose from current players.

The one piece that the Cavs were reportedly willing to part ways with that has value is Kevin Love, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, all trade talks have come to an end because no one wanted Love bad enough.