ESPN

In a surreal and embarrassing moment for the franchise, New York Knicks great Charles Oakley was taken to the ground by security at Madison Square Garden and arrested after allegedly taunting team owner James Dolan, which should be worthy of a medal, not handcuffs.

After he was released, Oakley told the New York Daily News that he wasn’t yelling at Dolan.

“I was there for four minutes,” Oakley said late Wednesday night. “I didn’t say anything to him. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I’m not leaving.”

Frank Isola of the same newspaper was told otherwise.