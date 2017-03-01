CJ McCollum Is Just Wired Differently

03.01.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

C.J. McCollum had a different mindset than many kids growing up.

“I was obsessed with basketball,” McCollum told DIME. “Some kids played it because it was fun or they got to be around their friends, I played it because I loved it.”

The guard’s passion led him to playing against players almost twice his size and age.

“He was the freshman hanging out with all seniors,” Errick McCollum, C.J.’s brother said. “It was a big advantage for him. When you are playing with guys that are three, four, five years older than you, you have to step your game up or you’ll be a weakness and no one wants to play with you. It forced him to be more mature because you can’t act the same way with your own age as you can with people older than you. Maybe it robbed him of his childhood a bit (laughs), but I think we can all say it worked out for the best.”

In other words, he had a head start.

That head start eventually led to McCollum exploding onto the NBA scene, taking home the Most Improved Player Award, and helping the Portland Trail Blazers make a remarkable playoff run last year. He averaged 20.8 points per game in 2016, his third in the league, as well as adding 4.3 assists.

Now, just one season later, the success hasn’t stopped him from getting better, both on-and-off the court. While it’s not generally a surprise to see a player like McCollum succeed, there were many doubters. But if you knew McCollum, you’d knew they’d be silenced.

“He was just wired differently,” C.J.’s friend Randy Osei told DIME. “While others were playing video games and enjoying the moment of being at the Draft, C.J. was studying film, reading books, and studying the process of being an NBA player. But you could tell he didn’t want to be just any NBA player, he wanted to be an NBA great.”

TAGScj mccollumPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP