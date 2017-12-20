Getty Image

The DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumor Mill™ has has slowed down a bit. The Los Angeles Clippers seem like they’re going to take their time and wait until the best possible move is on the table in the event they decide that it’s worth getting rid of their starting center.

One team that has popped up as a potential destination for Jordan is the Cleveland Cavaliers, because the Cavs pop up as a possible location whenever a good basketball player’s name hits the trading block. As it turns out, Cleveland has some level of interest in bringing him on board.

While they’re not kicking down doors to get to Jordan, but Cleveland is doing its due diligence, according to Sam Amico.

Nothing is imminent and the Cavs have not yet been aggressive in a pursuit of Jordan, sources said, with one saying they are simply “sniffing around” the idea of a Jordan trade.

Amico appeared on the Cleveland sports radio show Baskin and Phelps to discuss the trade talks further, and stressed that the team isn’t really pressing on a move.