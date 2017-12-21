Danilo Gallinari Is The Latest Injured Clipper After Suffering A Partially Torn Glute

#NBA Jumpstart #Los Angeles Clippers
12.20.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

The Clippers’ 2017-18 campaign has been defined by injuries to top players. The most notable of those would be Blake Griffin spraining his MCL, which continues to keep him off the floor and likely will well into January.

Beyond Griffin, the Clippers are without Patrick Beverley for the season after having knee surgery, and just recently, Milos Teodosic returned to action after he missed most of the first two months of the season with a foot issue. Danilo Gallinari also missed significant time before coming back in early December, but played just two games before suffering another injury.

Gallinari suffered what was initially thought to be a left glute contusion, but on Wednesday night, the team released a new update revealing bad news. Their big summer acquisition will be out until at least January, when he’ll be reevaluated, after imaging revealed a partial tear of his glute, which sounds exceptionally painful.

