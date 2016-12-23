Ranking DeMarcus Cousins’ Best ‘You Gotta Be F*cking Kidding Me’ Faces Of 2016

#Best Of 2016
12.23.16 20 hours ago

Getty Image

While it wasn’t necessarily one of the (*holds megaphone in front of another megaphone*) biggest NBA moments of 2016, my favorite running “gag” of the year has been Boogie vs the World. I guess it’s not fair to call it a gag, because every time DeMarcus Cousins turns around, he’s whistled for a technical or someone writes 1,000 sh*tty words about him. That’s probably not very funny to him. That’s not to say he doesn’t hurt himself by hitting the clubs on the team’s road trips, but that’s up to the judge, and not a sports columnist, to decide.

Cousins’ frustration was on full display against the Portland Trail Blazers this week, when he was ejected and then un-ejected for totally not spitting his mouthpiece at his opponents. Cousins announced and reiterated several times that the treatment he receives from refs is “RIDICULOUS!” and he’s sort of right. He definitely draws a lot of attention and gets some calls that’ll make you pee laughing, but the rest of the time he’s just selling his snake oil like the rest of the league’s bad actors.

But it’s that salesmanship that I’m honoring today, because his outrage, both fake and real, gives us one of my favorite things about the NBA this year: The DeMarcus Cousins “You Gotta Be F*cking Kidding Me!’ Face. Here, now, are my favorite Boogie faces of 2016.

TOPICS#Best Of 2016
TAGSBest Of 2016DEMARCUS COUSINSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 20 hours ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP