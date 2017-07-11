Getty Image

It’s been a strange year for the Toronto Raptors. After ceding their distinction as the unanimous second-best team in the East, they got swept right out of the door of the conference semifinals by a Cleveland Cavaliers team that couldn’t even pretend to respect them.

What’s worse, during the post-game press conference after the deciding Game 4, their two biggest stars basically complained that they didn’t have LeBron James on their team. Now that they’ve re-signed Kyle Lowry, they’re going to basically run it back next season with the same squad and see if they can get a different result.

But one disgruntled player who won’t be a part of that endeavor is DeMarre Carroll, who was shipped to Brooklyn this off-season. And on his way out of town, he wasn’t at all shy about cataloging everything he thinks is wrong with the organization, both on the court and in the locker room.

In a recent interview with Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun, Carroll said the root of the problem is that the Raptors rely too heavily on their star duo and that those stars, in turn, don’t trust their teammates enough. He’s heard the promises they’ve made to move more toward the space-and-pace era, but he has little faith they’ll be able to do it consistently.