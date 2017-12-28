This DePaul Walk-On Absolutely Brings It With The Bench Celebration Dance Moves

DePaul is not an especially good basketball program. That actually might be the kindest way to put it, as DePaul has failed to go over .500 in conference play since 2006-07 and has won three or fewer Big East games in eight of the last nine seasons (they did go 6-12 in ’14-15).

Oliver Purnell’s squad doesn’t have a great track record and they tend to be bottom dwellers in the Big East, but this year they might be worth watching. That’s not because the Blue Demons are going to be significantly better (they are 7-6 on the season, with their best win being Central Connecticut State, ranked 276 on KenPom), but because of walk-on freshman Pantelis Xidias.

Xidias is destined to be one of college hoops’ most beloved characters. He’s got the look as he wears Rec Specs and has incredible hair, and he’s also is highly entertaining while on the bench.

