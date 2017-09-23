Donald Trump Withdrew Steph Curry’s Invitation To The White House

The stick to sports crowd is having a tough time making their argument these days as Donald Trump continues to jump into sports as often as he feels necessary. Like it or not, politics and sports are connected now when the president refers to an NFL player a “son of a bitch,” demands ESPN hosts be fired, and well, calls out one of the best basketball players in the NBA.

There has been a lot of talk about what the Warriors are going to do in a Trump White House. Traditionally teams visit the White House after winning a title, but as soon as the day after beating the Cavs, there were rumors that Golden State would politely decline.

Steph Curry went so far as moving past “politely decline” earlier in the week.

