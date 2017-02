Getty Image

The basketball community suffered a loss on Saturday, as former Celtics center Fab Melo died. He was 26 years old.

The news of Melo’s death came via Brazilian reporter Everaldo Marques, with an additional statement issued by his alma mater, Syracuse. A former five-star recruit who went to high school in Florida, Melo played for the Orange from 2010-12, and was named the Big East Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Chocante a morte do Fab Melo, encontrado morto em casa hoje pela manhã. Morava com a mãe e duas irmãs, foi dormir ontem e não acordou mais. — Everaldo Marques (@everaldomarques) February 12, 2017