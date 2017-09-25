All The Most Ridiculous Moments And Bad Jokes From NBA Media Day

#Dwight Howard
09.25.17 6 mins ago

Twitter @cliffWISH8

Though the season doesn’t officially start for a few more weeks, the NBA was back in business on Monday as teams around the league held their annual media day festivities in anticipation of the start of training camp. It was an opportunity to introduce new faces who’d been acquired during the off-season and answer some burning questions heading in to the 2017-2018 campaign.

And with everything that happened over the weekend regarding Donald Trump and his criticism of the NFL and his spat with the Warriors over their prospective White House visit, it was a chance to discuss more serious matters about equality and first amendment rights.

Yet there was also plenty of room for some sorely-needed levity. Let’s start with the Boston Celtics, who decided to introduce their two biggest offseason acquisitions – Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward – by tweeting out their phone numbers and inviting fans to hit them up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDKYRIE IRVINGLANCE STEPHENSONNBA MEDIA DAY

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP