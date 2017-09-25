All The Most Ridiculous Moments And Bad Jokes From NBA Media Day

Twitter @cliffWISH8

Though the season doesn’t officially start for a few more weeks, the NBA was back in business on Monday as teams around the league held their annual media day festivities in anticipation of the start of training camp. It was an opportunity to introduce new faces who’d been acquired during the off-season and answer some burning questions heading in to the 2017-2018 campaign.

And with everything that happened over the weekend regarding Donald Trump and his criticism of the NFL and his spat with the Warriors over their prospective White House visit, it was a chance to discuss more serious matters about equality and first amendment rights.

Yet there was also plenty of room for some sorely-needed levity. Let’s start with the Boston Celtics, who decided to introduce their two biggest offseason acquisitions – Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward – by tweeting out their phone numbers and inviting fans to hit them up.