Gabrielle Union Owned A Twitter Troll By Boasting Of Her ‘Stellar’ Situation With Dwayne Wade

03.20.17 24 mins ago

Gabrielle Union is not shy about offering her basketball opinions on Twitter, whether they’re about her husband Dwyane Wade’s play, NBA referees, the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James or her beloved UCLA Bruins. So, it should come as no surprise that Union was excited about the Bruins advancing to the Sweet 16 on Sunday night, and she posted about how much she enjoys watching Lonzo Ball play.

Union also had a funny take on Ball’s father, LaVar, who (unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for a month) has been ubiquitously present in the sports media talking about the basketball prowess of his three sons.

