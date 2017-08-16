Getty Image

The BIG3 had its biggest week of the year in Los Angeles after all the stars showed out for the last week of the regular season. Chris Brown, Dwyane Wade, Jeanie Buss, Oscar De La Hoya, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Martin Lawrence, and more were in attendance at Staples Center this past Sunday, as was LaVar Ball for his shootout with Ice Cube (that he lost).

Rumors of Lamar Odom and Gilbert Arenas wanting in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league continued to surface and Gilbert was seen at practice shooting 4-point shots and both were in attendance in L.A.

Gilbert Arenas certainly has the 4-PT shot in street clothes down. @thebig3 A post shared by Oliver Maroney (@omaroneynba) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

This week, the BIG3 will be in Seattle on August 20th at Key Arena, bringing basketball back to Seattle for a weekend. To get us primed for this weekend, the BIG3 just released a new “Fresh Off The Court” series where players discuss the games from the week prior and more, with Gary Payton featured in the first interview.