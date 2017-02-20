Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his All-Star game debut on Sunday night and did so as a starter for the Eastern Conference. The Greek Freak made his presence known early and often with a pair of huge dunks in the first quarter as he seemed eager to prove himself against the best.

The young star is crazy long and got to show off his wild bounce on the All-Star stag. Antetokounmpo’s first dunk came after he blitzed through the lane on a free run (as often happens in the All-Star game) and threw it down with authority.