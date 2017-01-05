Getty Image

There are still people who apparently do not believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a certified NBA star. Maybe it’s because the average fan can’t spell or pronounce his name, or maybe it’s because he plays in Milwaukee, which I’m told is Algonquin for “the good land, just not for basketball.” Regardless, the man on the latest cover of Sports Illustrated, a guy fans lovingly refer to as the Greek Freak, should have 100 percent of the All-Star vote, or he should at least be a surefire starter for the East, as he is proving night after night that the future of the Milwaukee Bucks is strong.

His insane talent and all-around dominance was once again on display on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, as he dropped 27 points and grabbed 13 boards en route to the Bucks pulling off a thrilling 105-104 win at the buzzer. Oh, and the game-winner? Antetokounmpo, naturally, with a spectacular step-back shot that left New York’s fans speechless and presumably seething.

Except, of course, for the Greek fans who came to see their superstar dominate.