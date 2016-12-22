Top Dunks Of The Week

Duke’s Grayson Allen Tripped Yet Another Player Then Threw An Epic Tantrum

12.21.16 15 hours ago 4 Comments
UPDATE: Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely by Duke.

— // —

Duke basketball’s current favorite son and hater magnet Grayson Allen keeps finding ways to make enemies on the court this season.

Allen was defending Elon guard Steven Santa Ana in the first half on Wednesday night when he inexplicably lost control of his legs once more, kicking and tripping a Santa Ana players as he drove to the hoop. He also did this weird windmill thing with his arms, a strange sort of subterfuge that did nothing to mask lifting his leg up like that in a very unusual defensive style.

Unlike Monday, when Allen drew a phantom foul without contact, officials saw this for what it was. They called Allen for a technical. He then hit the Blue Devils bench, where he promptly freaked the hell out for a bit.

