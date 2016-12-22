UPDATE: Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely by Duke.
— // —
Duke basketball’s current favorite son and hater magnet Grayson Allen keeps finding ways to make enemies on the court this season.
Allen was defending Elon guard Steven Santa Ana in the first half on Wednesday night when he inexplicably lost control of his legs once more, kicking and tripping a Santa Ana players as he drove to the hoop. He also did this weird windmill thing with his arms, a strange sort of subterfuge that did nothing to mask lifting his leg up like that in a very unusual defensive style.
Unlike Monday, when Allen drew a phantom foul without contact, officials saw this for what it was. They called Allen for a technical. He then hit the Blue Devils bench, where he promptly freaked the hell out for a bit.
He just needs somebody to just give him a good asskicking. He’s going to be just like Draymond Green, Bruce Bowen, Chris Paul, and so on when it comes to dirty shit since nobody’s fucked him up yet and the powers that be aren’t doing shit.
this litlle girl has mental issues.
I love the fact Duke has a reputation for having people we can all hate on their program. I’d say Grant Hill was their only hiccup, else it’s always a steady stream of prima dona’s in their lineup.
Not buying the Draymond Green comparisons. Green plays out-of-control, but I don’t think he has really intended to injure. More like he’s a large toddler who doesn’t yet have control of his faculties. Allen, on the other hand, is clearly intending to injure with his bullshit.