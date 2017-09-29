Getty Image

Sure, Isaiah Thomas is no longer a member of the Boston Celtics, but there’s unquestionably going to be a connection between himself and the team’s fans for some time. Thomas was a warrior who gave it all for the franchise, and Boston fans seemed to love how much wearing green meant to him.

Thomas gave it his all on the hardwood, and it led to him becoming a celebrity in Beantown. He was even placed on the wrap that goes around busses that travel throughout the city. We know this because someone tweeted out a picture that shows this is still the case.

Yo @Isaiah_Thomas why they still have you on the tour busses in Boston still? 🤔🤔haaa pic.twitter.com/IVGW28ghnJ — Joe Saia (@Fiyalikesaia31) September 28, 2017

This is almost certainly something that no one really thought to take care of in the aftermath of Thomas’ trade to the Celtics, but it’s still kind of silly. That is, unless you’re Thomas, in which case this is a sign that the love he still has for the city is reciprocated.