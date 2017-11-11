Isaiah Thomas Thinks He Will Adjust To The Cavs ‘Quicker’ Than Most

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.11.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas isn’t rushing to get back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after his hip injury. Both Thomas and the Cavs want to do the right thing with his injury, even if it means the team will be worse in his absence.

Thomas is confident that good things will happen quickly once he gets back on the floor. LeBron James has used his words carefully when he’s been asked about Thomas, admitting that he won’t be the magic bullet the team is waiting for when he finally returns.

James also acknowledged that Thomas is an elite player, however, and one that won’t need a long introduction to get used to what the Cavaliers are doing. Thomas agreed with James’ sentiment. He spoke to the media on Friday and said that things will fall in line with the team once he gets up to speed and is finally healthy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASLeBron James

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP