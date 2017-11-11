Isaiah Thomas Thinks He Will Adjust To The Cavs ‘Quicker’ Than Most

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas isn’t rushing to get back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after his hip injury. Both Thomas and the Cavs want to do the right thing with his injury, even if it means the team will be worse in his absence.

Thomas is confident that good things will happen quickly once he gets back on the floor. LeBron James has used his words carefully when he’s been asked about Thomas, admitting that he won’t be the magic bullet the team is waiting for when he finally returns.

James also acknowledged that Thomas is an elite player, however, and one that won’t need a long introduction to get used to what the Cavaliers are doing. Thomas agreed with James’ sentiment. He spoke to the media on Friday and said that things will fall in line with the team once he gets up to speed and is finally healthy.