Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics had a rather strange breakup. The Celtics flipped Thomas to Cleveland in a deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, and based on Thomas’ reaction to the deal, it really bugged him that the team he gave so much to moved him for another point guard.

An example of his devotion to the team came when he played for several months with a hip injury, one that has kept him sidelined into the 2017-18 campaign. Thomas has said that he would not have played in the postseason last year with a bum hip given what he knows now, but as it turns out, he may not have even known how badly he was hurt at the time.

Thomas did a sit-down interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN before Cleveland’s Christmas Day matchup with Golden State. Right in the midst of the interview, Thomas decried the Celtics’ training staff for their handling of the injury.