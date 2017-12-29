Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas won’t be back in 2017 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though the point guard is practicing and even scrimmaging, Thomas won’t return to the starting lineup until at least New Year’s Day, at least according to Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

Lue spoke to the media on Friday and clarified that no, Thomas won’t play on the road against the Jazz on Saturday. Lue targeted a return on Monday, though, meaning we finally know when Thomas will take the floor for the Cavs on Saturday but that he’s “very close” and the team is excited to get him back.