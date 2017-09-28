Jalen Rose Thinks A Full Banana Boat Reunion Could Happen In Cleveland In 2018

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
09.28.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

With Dwyane Wade joining LeBron James with the Cavaliers this week, one half of the famed Banana Boat crew is together as teammates. The other two members of the most famous friend group in the NBA also changed teams this summer, with Chris Paul heading to Houston in a trade and Carmelo Anthony landing in Oklahoma City.

While Carmelo has said there was a draft night deal that nearly led to he and James becoming teammates (along with Paul George), a full Banana Boat squad seems like little more than a dream. Making the money work is tricky in any situation that requires the team to have Bird Rights on at least one of the players involved — preferably the one that is willing to restructure their deal to allow the others to all come on board.

All four members of the crew can be free agents next summer, with LeBron and Melo having options and Wade and Paul simply becoming unrestricted free agents. So, theoretically one team could make it happen if they had the spots and the funds. With Wade and James already in Cleveland, and LeBron certainly not hurting for money and a potential candidate to take a pay cut to bring his boys into town, the Cavs may be the most likely destination.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEHouston RocketsLeBron JamesOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP