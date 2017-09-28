Getty Image

With Dwyane Wade joining LeBron James with the Cavaliers this week, one half of the famed Banana Boat crew is together as teammates. The other two members of the most famous friend group in the NBA also changed teams this summer, with Chris Paul heading to Houston in a trade and Carmelo Anthony landing in Oklahoma City.

While Carmelo has said there was a draft night deal that nearly led to he and James becoming teammates (along with Paul George), a full Banana Boat squad seems like little more than a dream. Making the money work is tricky in any situation that requires the team to have Bird Rights on at least one of the players involved — preferably the one that is willing to restructure their deal to allow the others to all come on board.

All four members of the crew can be free agents next summer, with LeBron and Melo having options and Wade and Paul simply becoming unrestricted free agents. So, theoretically one team could make it happen if they had the spots and the funds. With Wade and James already in Cleveland, and LeBron certainly not hurting for money and a potential candidate to take a pay cut to bring his boys into town, the Cavs may be the most likely destination.