With Dwyane Wade joining LeBron James with the Cavaliers this week, one half of the famed Banana Boat crew is together as teammates. The other two members of the most famous friend group in the NBA also changed teams this summer, with Chris Paul heading to Houston in a trade and Carmelo Anthony landing in Oklahoma City.
While Carmelo has said there was a draft night deal that nearly led to he and James becoming teammates (along with Paul George), a full Banana Boat squad seems like little more than a dream. Making the money work is tricky in any situation that requires the team to have Bird Rights on at least one of the players involved — preferably the one that is willing to restructure their deal to allow the others to all come on board.
All four members of the crew can be free agents next summer, with LeBron and Melo having options and Wade and Paul simply becoming unrestricted free agents. So, theoretically one team could make it happen if they had the spots and the funds. With Wade and James already in Cleveland, and LeBron certainly not hurting for money and a potential candidate to take a pay cut to bring his boys into town, the Cavs may be the most likely destination.
I hope that happens just to watch them lose.
Oh that’s good. He only has a 7 or 8 All Stars already, he clearly needs a few more.
Not counting James, the Cavs have four players making eight figure salaries (Love, Shump, J.R. & TT) combining for over $67 million dollars. Love and TT you might be able to unload but nobody is going to want those bloated Shump and J.R. contracts on their books. If it happens, it won’t happen in CLE.
Plus there’s that whole thing about James wanting to be a Laker so Hollywood will like him.
Technically that could work, only Deng and Clarkson have eight-figure salaries ($28 million combined). Deng’s contract would be tough but its only one bad contract instead of CLE’s two.
The location is more appealing – CP3 has a house in Los Angeles, D.Wade has an actress wife and me7o’s ex-wife probably wouldn’t mind moving to LA so the kids could stay close (she’s kinda a celebrity …I think).
That being said. The Lakers are looking for Lonzo Ball to hold down the 1 for the next dozen years and CP3 is going to want a long term deal since his next contract will be the last time he can ask for big $$. The Lakers are also looking to bring Paul George back home who is probably going to be pushed to the 2 if James is playing the 3. That ends talk of D.Wade unless he’s going to come off the bench.
I don’t see all four playing together any time soon. Maybe if they hit the Big 3 league in 4-5 years and one is willing to come off the bench…