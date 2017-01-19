James Harden Shared A Touching Moment With A Fan Celebrating Her 100th Birthday

01.19.17

FanSportsClips

The Houston Rockets cracked the century mark in a win on Wednesday night and James Harden knew just what to do with the game ball.

Harden gifted it to an adorable Rockets fan celebrating her own achievement of base-10 notoriety — her 100th birthday. This lucky fan was celebrating hitting the century mark in style with courtside seats. After Houston’s 111-92 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston’s MVP candidate went over to chat with the birthday girl, sitting with her for a moment and giving her the game ball.

A dancing Harden hugged Doris Burke during his postgame interview on ESPN and was asked about the gift exchange.

Today’s her 100th birthday, so it’s a blessing. She’s excited. She’s sitting on the court, she’s just smiling over there. So I had to go give her the game ball and tell her how blessed she is and that I am for meeting her.

ESPN ended the interview with another shot of the woman with the ball before they went to commercial. She looked genuinely thrilled to receive the basketball as an unexpected birthday gift.

Harden shined in a matchup against Milwaukee’s rising star at point guard — Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak impressed in the transition game on his way to 32 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Harden got the better of him with 38 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in the win.

