The Celtics Could Be Making A Big Play For Jimmy Butler

Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft isn’t quite here, but things are already quite busy with regard to the No. 1 pick. On Friday afternoon, reports began to swirl that the top pick, currently held by the Boston Celtics, could be on the move and that the Philadelphia 76ers were the primary suitor as they aimed to land Washington point guard Markelle Fultz.

While that discussion provided plenty of fodder on its own, there is a subplot developing that could make things even more intriguing. In short, the Celtics could be searching for a way to trade for Chicago Bulls All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler.