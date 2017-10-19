Joel Embiid Thinks He’s Ready To Play In Back-To-Back Games

#NBA Tipoff #Philadelphia 76ers
10.19.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid wants to get back to playing basketball at 100 percent, and right now his enemies are time and a conservative medical staff that works for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are rightfully being careful with Embiid, who played in just 31 games last season after an injury that kept him off the court the first two years after he was drafted. But Embiid says he’s ready to play, and after a successful opening night he’s pushing for more playing time.

It was initially thought that Embiid would be on an even smaller minutes restriction than he had in his 31 games last season, with coach Brett Brown indicating that it could be in the teens.

He told the Philadelphia media on Thursday that his next question for the medical staff will be how soon he can play in games on consecutive days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA TipoffPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP