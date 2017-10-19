Joel Embiid Thinks He’s Ready To Play In Back-To-Back Games

Getty Image

Joel Embiid wants to get back to playing basketball at 100 percent, and right now his enemies are time and a conservative medical staff that works for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are rightfully being careful with Embiid, who played in just 31 games last season after an injury that kept him off the court the first two years after he was drafted. But Embiid says he’s ready to play, and after a successful opening night he’s pushing for more playing time.

It was initially thought that Embiid would be on an even smaller minutes restriction than he had in his 31 games last season, with coach Brett Brown indicating that it could be in the teens.

He told the Philadelphia media on Thursday that his next question for the medical staff will be how soon he can play in games on consecutive days.