Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Shaq Isn’t Ready To Buy In On Sixers Star Joel Embiid Just Yet

#Shaq
02.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid has been one of the breakout stars of the 2016-17 season, despite playing on a minutes restriction and being on one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Embiid has brought the Sixers out of the Eastern Conference cellar with his stellar play, despite appearing in only 31 games and playing 25.4 minutes per night. The young star, who is currently dealing with a left knee injury that’s kept him out of action for the past week-plus of action, has averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game despite the limited action and minutes restriction.

That high level of play has Sixers fans thrilled and has given them a tangible reason to be optimistic about the future for the first time in years. However, not everyone is buying in just yet.

Shaquille O’Neal is among the skeptics of Embiid’s incredible start to his career. Embiid is putting up numbers that haven’t been seen from a young big man since O’Neal, but the Hall of Famer isn’t ready to give Embiid his stamp of approval until his minutes and the regularity with which he plays comes up.

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSShaqShaquille O'NealSixers

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 36 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP