NBC

LaVar Ball has finally made it. The Big Baller Brand CEO and father of three slightly smaller basketballers has finally been lampooned by the irreplaceable Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live. Thompson took to the Weekend Update set dressed as Ball, complete with a bald cap and a Big Baller Brand shirt.

Thompson’s ability to mimic “celebrities” on SNL really is legendary at this point, and he didn’t disappoint with Ball. It seems like it was only a matter of time before Ball got between the show’s crosshairs. When he opened his mouth, the impression matched the bombastic personality we’ve all come to know and… know very well over these last few months.