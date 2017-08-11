Kenan Thompson Brings LaVar Ball To ‘SNL’ With The Perfect ‘Weekend Update’ Impression

#SNL
08.10.17 31 mins ago

NBC

LaVar Ball has finally made it. The Big Baller Brand CEO and father of three slightly smaller basketballers has finally been lampooned by the irreplaceable Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live. Thompson took to the Weekend Update set dressed as Ball, complete with a bald cap and a Big Baller Brand shirt.

Thompson’s ability to mimic “celebrities” on SNL really is legendary at this point, and he didn’t disappoint with Ball. It seems like it was only a matter of time before Ball got between the show’s crosshairs. When he opened his mouth, the impression matched the bombastic personality we’ve all come to know and… know very well over these last few months.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSKENAN THOMPSONlavar ballSNL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP