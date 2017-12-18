Kentucky’s Maci Morris Dropped Her Defender With A Filthy Crossover

SEC Network via Twitter/@Overtime

The reaction of an opponent is what makes a good crossover. Was it believable enough you’d be going left that when you brought it back right the defender would get out of position? It’s the thing that makes a crossover successful or not in freeing you for a shot or a drive.

What makes a great crossover is whether you leave your opponent in ruins. A good crossover gets you a shot or a lane, but a great crossover that sends a defender crumpling to the ground will keep you on highlight reels for years (or, if it happens in a pickup game, will be something you lord over that defender forever).

For Kentucky’s Maci Morris, she’ll be able to look back at her first quarter crossover of a poor Louisville defender for years and bask in the glow of one of the nastiest crossovers of 2017. Morris hit the defender with a dribble to the left and then pulled it back between the legs to the right for a three-point attempt from the top of the key as the defender did the splits and crumpled to the court.