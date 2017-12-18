Kentucky’s Maci Morris Dropped Her Defender With A Filthy Crossover

#NBA Jumpstart
12.18.17 23 hours ago

SEC Network via Twitter/@Overtime

The reaction of an opponent is what makes a good crossover. Was it believable enough you’d be going left that when you brought it back right the defender would get out of position? It’s the thing that makes a crossover successful or not in freeing you for a shot or a drive.

What makes a great crossover is whether you leave your opponent in ruins. A good crossover gets you a shot or a lane, but a great crossover that sends a defender crumpling to the ground will keep you on highlight reels for years (or, if it happens in a pickup game, will be something you lord over that defender forever).

For Kentucky’s Maci Morris, she’ll be able to look back at her first quarter crossover of a poor Louisville defender for years and bask in the glow of one of the nastiest crossovers of 2017. Morris hit the defender with a dribble to the left and then pulled it back between the legs to the right for a three-point attempt from the top of the key as the defender did the splits and crumpled to the court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSKENTUCKY WILDCATSNBA JumpstartNCAA Women's Basketball

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP