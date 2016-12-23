Kobe V. Duncan: Who's Really The GOAT?

12.22.16

Kevin Durant‘s ball handling sometimes gets overlooked. His scoring ability rightly gets praised by everyone, but for someone who is 6’9, Durant’s handles are outstanding. Sure, Durant doesn’t always have to highlight his ability to put the ball on the floor, but it’s always fun when he does.

Actually, scratch that – it’s always fun unless you’re the person who got clowned by KD. Take, for instance, Bojan Bogdanovic, who had the unenviable task of trying to body Durant during Brooklyn’s game against Golden State on Thursday. Durant used this as an opportunity to show off his handles, as he busted out a brutal crossover and blew right by Bogdanovic like it was nothing.

The end of the play was almost as impressive – Durant dropped off a beautiful no-look pass to set up a simple dunk for Kevon Looney after putting Brook Lopez in a situation where he was helpless. But man, this crossover was dirty. Poor Bogdanovic is probably still trying to figure out how a dude the size of Durant can make a crossover look this smooth and effortless.

The answer, of course, is that Durant is unfair. He may not have the handles of Steph Curry, but he’s still able to make professional athletes look foolish off the bounce.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

