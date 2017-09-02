Kevin Durant Gets So Many Snake Emojis Tweeted At Him That He May Get One Tattooed On His Arm

Getty Image

When it comes to the Twitter clapbacks, there are few athletes that bring the fire better than Golden State’s Kevin Durant. The one-time member of the Oklahoma City Thunder has previously stated that he enjoys interacting with fans, and during the season, his Twitter account is generally very silent.

But when it’s summer time and there’s little to do besides watch baseball and Game of Thrones like the rest of the general public, the Twitter fingers of Durant come out to play.

In fact, Durant might be better at throwing out insults than he may be a basketball player. Just breeze up and down his Twitter timeline and you’ll find 90 percent of his summer tweets are responses to basketball fans who have a bone to pick with the eight-time NBA All Star. Here’s an example.

During an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Durant explained his frustration with people who call out his game on social media, and how he might try to respond to people online by getting a tattoo.

