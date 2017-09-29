Kevin Love’s AAU Coach Once Received $250,000 From Jay Williams’ Former Sports Agency

09.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The FBI’s announcement that it is in the midst of an investigation into college basketball sent shockwaves throughout the sports world. We saw the impact that it could have right away, when Louisville head coach and National Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Rick Pitino was essentially fired by the University of Louisville.

Because it is an ongoing investigation, the implication is that a lot still needs to (and will) happen. Naturally, this has led to fans wondering exactly what would happen and how deep this runs. Most importantly, fans want to know which players and programs are dirty.

According to ESPN’s Jay Williams, some shenanigans may have occurred back when Kevin Love was the most highly-regarded power forward in high school hoops. Love was the No. 3 player in the nation and the No. 1 center in the class of 2007, so obviously, he was an in-demand prospect.

Williams appeared on ESPN’s Outside the Lines and claimed that Love’s AAU coach once received a hefty paycheck from Ceruzzi Sports and Entertainment, which employed Williams from 2007-09.

