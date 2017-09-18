



After three straight seasons of going to the NBA Finals and winning two NBA championships in the process, how does Klay Thompson decide to spend his offseason? Doing anything that he wants. The man known for his now-viral trip to China decided to take on something a little more tame, Grand Marshal of the IndyCar race in Sonoma.

The seven year NBA veteran spent his Sunday at the race track getting a lay of the land before the GoPro GP started, which included meeting the IndyCar legend himself Mario Andretti. Thompson also spent time on the track as a passenger, riding in a two seat sprint car with IndyCar racer Davey Hamilton.

Before the race started, Klay pump faked the drivers like he does NBA defenders and paused after saying drivers initially before completing the most famous phrase in racing, “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

Thompson, along with the rest of the Golden State Warriors, are looking to get off to a fast start when the season starts next month. The Warriors are searching for their third NBA Championship in four years. Although with the recent reshuffling of the Western Conference, the task might be a little bit harder this year.

New additions to teams like Jimmy Butler in Minnesota and Paul George in Minnesota make the road to the NBA Finals a bit harder and potentially longer, something that didn’t happen last year as the Warriors swept their way through the Western Conference Playoffs a year ago. Until then, Klay and the rest of the Warriors will keep enjoying themselves – on the racetrack and elsewhere.