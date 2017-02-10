Getty Image

The latest twist in the Charles Oakley incident with the Knicks that led to his arrest on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden involves someone losing their job.

According to DNAinfo New York, Knicks owner James Dolan fired Frank Benedetto, the senior vice president for security at Madison Square Garden, on Friday morning after the backlash of the incident. Firing Benedetto seems like a reach by Dolan to garner some form of support, considering most everyone that has spoken out on the issue — like Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James — has come in on Oakley’s side.

However, it’s also clear that this is a rash decision to try and save some face by Dolan, and is one that sadly cost someone their job. The Knicks and Dolan have shown no remorse for their role in escalating the incident, but instead have now passed the buck onto Benedetto for the handling of Oakley’s removal from the arena. Prior to this, the Knicks had released two statements, a terrible one on the night of the incident that called for Oakley to “get the help he needs,” and then they doubled down with another statement on Thursday disputing Oakley’s side of the story.

As for Benedetto, one would assume he’d be able to land back on his feet with another job soon considering he was a a top U.S. Secret Service official for both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, according to DNAinfo New York.