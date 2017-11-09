Kristaps Porzingis Thought It Was Funny That He Got A Write-In Vote To Become New York City’s Mayor

11.08.17 27 mins ago

Tuesday was Election Day across the United States. The biggest mayoral race in the nation took place in New York City, where incumbent Bill de Blasio was re-elected with 66.5 percent of the vote. But for one New Yorker who must love the Knicks, none of the names on the ballot were good enough for the Big Apple.

So the person did what any citizen who was jaded with their options in the course of the political process would do: They wrote in a name. And because New York could use a breath of fresh air, they wrote in the name “Kristaps Porzingis.”

Seeing as how the Knicks have done well by establishing Porzingis as their No. 1 option, this person must think that New York should make a similar move and put Porzingis in charge of the city. Or, you know, they’re a silly person who wanted to make a joke because they knew de Blasio was going to walk to a re-election. That is also a possibility.

