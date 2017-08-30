The Cavaliers Might Still Be Asking Boston For More In The Kyrie Irving Trade (UPDATED)

08.30.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Eight days after the Cavaliers and Celtics agreed to a deal to send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s unprotected 2018 first round pick, nothing has been finalized. However, it appears as though the end to the posturing and back-and-forth in the media regarding Thomas’ hip and potential changes to the deal will come to a merciful end.

The Cavaliers had reportedly been concerned about Thomas’ hip following a physical and were considering asking the Celtics for additional pieces for Irving to offset Thomas’ poor health. The Celtics weren’t willing to part with much more, if anything, and they were insistent that they’d told the Cavs everything ahead of time and shouldn’t need to part with anything else.

There were then reports that this was the Cavs’ plan all along, and they hadn’t even found anything new in Thomas’ physical. Thomas made his first public statement about his health on Tuesday, expressing his anger and frustration with the reports and claiming he’d be fine going forward. After all of that, it seems as though Cleveland has given up on the dream of getting more in the trade package, per an Adrian Wojnarowski report cited on SportsCenter.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
