Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers were playing in the 2017 NBA Finals less than six weeks ago and, while the Golden State Warriors were the superior team in the series on the way to victory, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and company displayed flashes of the brilliance that has kept the team atop the Eastern Conference in recent years. However, that balance of power could be shifting in a very real way in the immediate future, as Irving has reportedly informed Cleveland’s leadership that he would like to be traded.

Kyrie Irving asked the Cavs to trade him in a meeting last week, sources told ESPN. Story posting on https://t.co/b8H6X39PKb shortly — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 21, 2017

In response to the report, Irving’s agent, Jeff Wechsler, released the following statement to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.