Report: Kyrie Irving Asked The Cavs To Trade Him And LeBron Was ‘Blindsided’

07.21.17 6 mins ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers were playing in the 2017 NBA Finals less than six weeks ago and, while the Golden State Warriors were the superior team in the series on the way to victory, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and company displayed flashes of the brilliance that has kept the team atop the Eastern Conference in recent years. However, that balance of power could be shifting in a very real way in the immediate future, as Irving has reportedly informed Cleveland’s leadership that he would like to be traded.

In response to the report, Irving’s agent, Jeff Wechsler, released the following statement to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team. The basis of those discussions and what went on in those discussions are between the Cavs and us. We are respectfully going to keep those private.”

