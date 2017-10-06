Getty Image

With all due respect to the many fantastic community outreach campaigns that professional sports leagues like the NFL, NHL, MLB, and MLS perform on a regular basis, it often feels like the NBA goes above and beyond in this regard. They put many of their programs, whether it’s the NBA Cares program, or Basketball Without Borders, or the hundreds of different campaigns set up and run by the players themselves, at the forefront of everything else they do. The NBA steps up, every single time.

It’s no surprise that the NBA is jumping in to do their part for those affected by the horrific Vegas shooting on October 1st. It has already been dubbed as the deadliest event in modern U.S. history. Vegas can use all the help they can get. If you’re looking for a reputable place to donate, we’ve compiled a list of places where your donations can help most.

In a joint press release, the Lakers, Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International announced that they will donate all proceeds from Sunday night’s preseason game in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the October 1 incident. The Lakers vs. Kings preseason game is a bit a tradition around these parts, with fans from both Sacramento and the L.A. area making the trip over to Vegas to watch their respective teams play.