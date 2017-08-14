Watch Ice Cube Take Down LaVar Ball In Their BIG3 Shootout At Staples Center

#Ice Cube
08.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball finally talked trash to the wrong person and ended up getting forced to actually back his words up with actions on Sunday when he went toe-to-toe with Ice Cube in a four-point shootout at the BIG3‘s stop at Staples Center in Los Angeles. On the floor where Ball’s son Lonzo will star for the Lakers, the patriarch of the Ball family wasn’t able to cash the checks his mouth was writing.

Ice Cube’s challenge to Ball was simple, 90 seconds would be put on the clock and whoever could make the most shots from the four-point mark on the floor would win. Neither performed especially well, but Cube was able to pull out a 2-1 victory over Ball in what was one of the most exciting shooting competitions between non-athletes ever, as the crowd was very much into what was happening. It was arguably the best part of the evening at Staples Center, although there’s a case to be made for Charles Oakley trying to fight people in his return to the court.

