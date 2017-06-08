LeBron James Might Consider Leaving Cleveland For Los Angeles In 2018

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fate seems all but assured after a crushing loss in Game 3 to go down 0-3 to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. James and teammate Kyrie Irving did their best to carry the team to a victory, but ran out of gas late as the Warriors brought too much firepower to the table.
It appears, barring something historic and entirely unbelievable happening, that the Cavs will fall to the Warriors in four or five games, giving Golden State its second title in three years and validating Kevin Durant’s decision this past offseason. The apparent gap between the Cavs and the Warriors that this Finals is showing means that chatter about James’ future and pending free agency in 2018 has, once again, heated up.
When James returned to Cleveland and began signing his short-term, player option heavy deals in 2014, he left open the door for free agency rumors to kick in every couple of years. James can hit the market in 2018 and, having already fulfilled his promise to Cleveland to bring the city a title, there are some that believe James could choose to leave #TheLand next summer for one of two reasons.
The first reason is to go get a championship on a different team if the Cavaliers can’t make enough substantial changes to their roster to compete with the Warriors. The second reason is to go play somewhere with his friends. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, either of these options could lead James to Los Angeles, where he has a home and a budding media and entertainment company.
LeBron isn’t going to go to the West if the Warriors, Spurs and Rockets keep getting better. I say this with complete sincerity, although it sounds like I’m dogging him – Stay in the East, coast thru the regular season, and then turn it on in the playoffs. Just get another superstar to play alongside him and Kyrie.
Cavs have the highest salary in the league. What more do they have to do personnel wise to keep LBJ? This is a nonsense rumour. LBJ is home and won’t leave. He will retire in a Cavs uniform.
The banana boat team would also get swept
LOLZ…OR HE MIGHT NOT.
Yeah, he is all about playing in the sorry ass east. Season starts in the finals.
He’s not coming to play for either Los Angeles team:
1. The Clippers are the red-headed stepchild of Los Angeles basketball. Even when the Lakers are winning less than 20 games they’re the city’s favorite sons. That’s why there are the CP3-to-Spurs rumors.
2. Unless he wins at least 5 rings wearing Purple and Gold he’ll never even have the best Laker career in history. If he can’t be called the greatest Laker, he’ll never be called the GOAT.
All that and everyone will chant “Kobe” at him like when he came out the tunnel at the Rams football game last season.
Stay in Cleveland, keep your city rep together and cruise through the East every year. Your career will last longer.
LOL! Dude’s gonna keep coasting in the East.