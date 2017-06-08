LeBron James Might Consider Leaving Cleveland For Los Angeles In 2018

06.08.17

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fate seems all but assured after a crushing loss in Game 3 to go down 0-3 to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. James and teammate Kyrie Irving did their best to carry the team to a victory, but ran out of gas late as the Warriors brought too much firepower to the table.

It appears, barring something historic and entirely unbelievable happening, that the Cavs will fall to the Warriors in four or five games, giving Golden State its second title in three years and validating Kevin Durant’s decision this past offseason. The apparent gap between the Cavs and the Warriors that this Finals is showing means that chatter about James’ future and pending free agency in 2018 has, once again, heated up.

When James returned to Cleveland and began signing his short-term, player option heavy deals in 2014, he left open the door for free agency rumors to kick in every couple of years. James can hit the market in 2018 and, having already fulfilled his promise to Cleveland to bring the city a title, there are some that believe James could choose to leave #TheLand next summer for one of two reasons.

The first reason is to go get a championship on a different team if the Cavaliers can’t make enough substantial changes to their roster to compete with the Warriors. The second reason is to go play somewhere with his friends. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, either of these options could lead James to Los Angeles, where he has a home and a budding media and entertainment company.

